Watchdog Reviews Best Babysitter Services

Newport News, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Respected industry leader, Best Babysitter Services has launched their brand new website design at BestBabysitterServices.Com to make it easier for parents and guardians to locate a babysitter service that is right for their children. Using customer feedback and analyzing site traffic, the agency chose a cleaner design which is easier to navigate to ensure that visitors to their site can locate the right babysitting service for them and their families. The new design and reviews can be found at http://www.bestbabysitterservices.com.



The website now provides reviews of the industry leaders in babysitter services right from the homepage and the ability to visit each site directly or get a more thorough and complete review by following a link to a full page review of each service individually. Each of the reviews offers easy to evaluate bullet style lists of the features and benefits offered by each babysitting service. Some of the features include: background checks, work history, personal references, and completed certifications and training.



If a visitor just wants to find a great sitter without sifting through all of the reviews, they can instantly visit the editor's choice on the front page, which is none other than Sittercity.com. The Sittercity review explains why it is selected above all other companies and provides parents and guardians with three steps on how to get started finding the right babysitter immediately.



The website offers reviews of several babysitter services. As new services enter the industry, they are evaluated and a review is made and posted for site visitors to read at their leisure in order to always be informed of the industry's best. Reviews are redone each and every year to ensure only the most current and up to date information is posted. Also, helpful articles about babysitters and hiring best practices are made available to help people find a babysitter that is right for them.



