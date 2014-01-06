WatchDog Sensor Team Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Start Manufacturing of Sports Concussion Monitoring System

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Concussions in sports have hit center stage as of late with the growing research on brain disease both at the professional and youth level. The CDC estimates that 1.6 to 3.8 million concussions occur each year affecting 5-10% of athletes, which is why every major news publication has been covering this issue.



WatchDog Sensor is a miniature sensor that fits into a helmet or headband and wirelessly broadcasts data to their secure servers within seconds using Wi-Fi or personal hotspot. If these are not available, the data can be synced up once the device is back within Wi-Fi range. It can measure impacts of 1g to 250g via 3 axis accelerometer, determines direction of the impact a player sustains in six different directions, and monitors the temperature within an athlete’s helmet or headband to the 10th of a degree from below zero to boiling.



When big hits happen or temperatures exceed preset thresholds, notifications are immediately sent to parents, coaches or trainers via text message, email, or the WatchDog mobile app. Alerts can be configured to inform users at desired levels, without distracting them unless there are serious issues detected. This provides maximum flexibility and ultimate protection from undetected concussions or excessive heat.



The WatchDog Sensor has been designed using the Electric Imp, a cutting edge hardware development platform for creating the “Internet of Everything.” The Electric Imp platform provides a small form-factor processor, memory, storage space, Wi-Fi transmitter, and API tools necessary to facilitate this project.



Currently the WatchDog Sensor team has a completed prototype and are looking to take this product to manufacturing. They are in the process of completing the final design that will allow this product to be minimized to a compact form factor easily embedded in an athletic helmet or headband. Campaign funds will help them finish the final design and set up manufacturing to get this product to market.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: December 27, 2013 - February 02, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/JznKXP