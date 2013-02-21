Watchers of the Rainbow Covenant: New Sci-Fi Novel Tells Step-by-Step Mystery, Fusing Religion & Science.

Sherwood Forest, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- The distance between the paranormal and Biblical scripture has caused many to view and accept them as worlds apart. However, as a new Science Fiction book by Derrick G. Lindsey proves, finding commonality between them is easier than many will accept.



‘Watchers of the Rainbow Covenant’ does exactly that, by fusing fact and fiction into a powerful and highly-relevant narrative.



Synopsis:



Watchers of the Rainbow Covenant confronts paranormal phenomena and science with Biblical scripture. One of the great anomalies of our modern time is that atheists attack the Bible as being full of “ignorance” and a tool written by ignorant men “to enslave” those who believe. This could not be further from the truth. Even if you don’t believe in divine inspiration, the writers were the greatest minds of their time. The greatest philosophers, statesmen, planners, organizers, military leaders, and “yes” even scientist of their day. Theirs was cutting edge thinking in a constantly changing world of demagogies, wars, famines, and new scientific discoveries. Much like the world we live in today.



The story is a step by step mystery that evolves, but the science is what is ground breaking. A true fusion of the two trains of thought (Religion and Science) which are in actuality very complementary to each other.



Paranormal phenomena folklore dating back thousands of years, and presented in theories and in the media today are brought face to face with the ageless text of the Bible.



As the author explains, his book is more important now than ever before.



“We live in an age of enormous curiosity of spirituality and the paranormal. Recent example stories of interest have been the Harry Potter and Twilight series. Current in a couple of weeks there's a new story being released in the movies, Dark Skies touching on the increasing interest in extraterrestrial stories,” says Lindsey.



He continues, “This book of fiction brings all of these curiosities together and weaves a thread of commonality between them, leaving the readers with just enough information and peaked curiosity to want to search out answers for themselves.”



Critics praise the author for the diligent efforts he has gone to in order to present his case. Satisfying both die-hard Science Fiction fans, as well as those who enjoy studying the scriptures, Lindsey is delighted to be giving readers something they can cherish.



“This isn’t a book of propaganda, unlike many new releases these days. It’s genuinely impartial and explorative; therefore, it will appeal to a huge cross-section of society,” he adds.



With the books popularity expected to rise, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘Watchers of the Rainbow Covenant’, published by Xulon Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/W6mprj



About the Author: Derrick G. Lindsey

Derrick G. Lindsey was raised in the Los Angeles area, and attended college at California State University Long Beach where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Engineering. He has worked with Rockwell International, working directly with and hands-on the Space shuttle program. He has worked years in Hollywood with Disney Studios and Universal Studios. While remaining in Computer Science, he latter enrolled at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena California, and later at the King’s Seminary in Van Nuys California where he is pursuing a Theology doctorate in Biblical History.



He currently resides in the Los Angeles area with his wife of 20 years, and their three children. There he has renewed his alternate passion in life as a fiction writer.