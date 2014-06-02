New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Watches and Clocks in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The market grew by a CAGR of 14% over 2007-2012 to reach a value of SR2.5 billion at the end of the period. Private customers are the key consumer base, generating more than half of the market's value in 2012. Saudi consumers prefer luxury European brands and imports represent 97% of the market's value in 2012. Stimulated by a growing number of wealthy consumers, the industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period. The turnover of local industry is expected to amount to SR77.2 million in 2018 as local producers will struggle to become established in niche categories.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Watches and Clocks in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 333. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Watches and Clocks in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 333 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Components for Clocks and Watches, Other Time Recording Devices, Watches and Clocks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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