Watches and Jewellery Retailing UK September 2013:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Watches And Jewellery Retailing - UK - September 2013



While consumers are increasingly happy to browse and buy precious metal jewellery online, not being able to see the piece in person remains a big barrier to shopping online. Two fifths of women like to see the item before buying it and a quarter like to try it on meaning they prefer to buy in-store. Improving the way jewellery is displayed on websites, with extreme close-ups and videos of models wearing the pieces, could help drive online sales.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definitions

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of watches and jewellery, 2008-18

Market remains flat

Market factors

Hallmarked gold volumes continue to drop

Figure 2: Average price of gold and platinum, 2003-12

Source: Kitco/Mintel

Silver sees the biggest change

Mobile phone ownership

The Consumer

Under-45s most likely to buy themselves a watch

Figure 3: Purchasing of watches, precious metal jewellery and costume jewellery, for self or someone else in the last five years, July 2013

Women opt to buy costume jewellery

Silver is the preferred precious metal

Where precious metal jewellery is bought

Figure 4: Preferred outlets for buying precious metal jewellery, July 2013

Independents attract over-45s

Where watches are bought

Figure 5: Preferred outlets for buying watches, July 2013

Figure 6: Attitudes towards buying precious metal jewellery, July 2013

A third choose unique designs

Young are most cost-conscious

Figure 7: Attitudes towards buying watches, July 2013

Women gifted watches more than men

Growth in fashion watches

Browsing and buying online

Figure 8: Attitudes towards shopping in-store and online for precious metal jewellery/costume jewellery/watches, July 2013

Under-44s see benefits of online

What we think



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Issues in the Market

Which areas are performing best for the watches market?

How has the growth in popularity of costume jewellery impacted the precious jewellery market?

To what extent do consumers buy watches and jewellery online?

How is new technology affecting the traditional watches market?

How has the luxury-end of the market performed?



Trend Applications

Trend: Why Buy

Trend: The Nouveau Poor

Mintel Futures: Old Gold



Market Drivers

Key points

Gold prices stabilise in 2012

Figure 9: Average price of gold and platinum, 2003-12

Hallmarked gold volumes continue to drop

Figure 10: Weight of gold hallmarked by all UK assay offices, 2003-12

Silver sees the biggest change

Figure 11: Number of hallmarks applied by four UK assay offices, 2011-13

Figure 12: Average price of silver, 2000-12

Popularity of palladium grows

Conflict diamonds

Demographics that will impact growth

Mobile phone ownership



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Strengths and Weaknesses in the Market

Strengths

Weaknesses



Who’s Innovating

Key points

Fashion watches and jewellery

Smart watches

New brands launching in the UK

New concept stores

Rising demand for pre-owned watches

Advertising campaigns

Celebrity ambassadors

Technology

Bespoke jewellery

Charity campaigns



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Data sources

Consumer survey data

Direct marketing creative

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

Consumers and workplace pensions

Two thirds of workers have access to a company pension

Figure 1: Consumers and company pensions, July 2013

Pension market overview

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New GPP business grew in 2012

Personal and stakeholder pensions set to suffer further

Market factors



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