Watches and Jewellery Retailing UK September 2013:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Watches And Jewellery Retailing UK September 2013"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Watches And Jewellery Retailing - UK - September 2013
While consumers are increasingly happy to browse and buy precious metal jewellery online, not being able to see the piece in person remains a big barrier to shopping online. Two fifths of women like to see the item before buying it and a quarter like to try it on meaning they prefer to buy in-store. Improving the way jewellery is displayed on websites, with extreme close-ups and videos of models wearing the pieces, could help drive online sales.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definitions
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of watches and jewellery, 2008-18
Market remains flat
Market factors
Hallmarked gold volumes continue to drop
Figure 2: Average price of gold and platinum, 2003-12
Source: Kitco/Mintel
Silver sees the biggest change
Mobile phone ownership
The Consumer
Under-45s most likely to buy themselves a watch
Figure 3: Purchasing of watches, precious metal jewellery and costume jewellery, for self or someone else in the last five years, July 2013
Women opt to buy costume jewellery
Silver is the preferred precious metal
Where precious metal jewellery is bought
Figure 4: Preferred outlets for buying precious metal jewellery, July 2013
Independents attract over-45s
Where watches are bought
Figure 5: Preferred outlets for buying watches, July 2013
Figure 6: Attitudes towards buying precious metal jewellery, July 2013
A third choose unique designs
Young are most cost-conscious
Figure 7: Attitudes towards buying watches, July 2013
Women gifted watches more than men
Growth in fashion watches
Browsing and buying online
Figure 8: Attitudes towards shopping in-store and online for precious metal jewellery/costume jewellery/watches, July 2013
Under-44s see benefits of online
What we think
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Issues in the Market
Which areas are performing best for the watches market?
How has the growth in popularity of costume jewellery impacted the precious jewellery market?
To what extent do consumers buy watches and jewellery online?
How is new technology affecting the traditional watches market?
How has the luxury-end of the market performed?
Trend Applications
Trend: Why Buy
Trend: The Nouveau Poor
Mintel Futures: Old Gold
Market Drivers
Key points
Gold prices stabilise in 2012
Figure 9: Average price of gold and platinum, 2003-12
Hallmarked gold volumes continue to drop
Figure 10: Weight of gold hallmarked by all UK assay offices, 2003-12
Silver sees the biggest change
Figure 11: Number of hallmarks applied by four UK assay offices, 2011-13
Figure 12: Average price of silver, 2000-12
Popularity of palladium grows
Conflict diamonds
Demographics that will impact growth
Mobile phone ownership
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Strengths and Weaknesses in the Market
Strengths
Weaknesses
Who’s Innovating
Key points
Fashion watches and jewellery
Smart watches
New brands launching in the UK
New concept stores
Rising demand for pre-owned watches
Advertising campaigns
Celebrity ambassadors
Technology
Bespoke jewellery
Charity campaigns
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Data sources
Consumer survey data
Direct marketing creative
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
Consumers and workplace pensions
Two thirds of workers have access to a company pension
Figure 1: Consumers and company pensions, July 2013
Pension market overview
New insurer administered occupational pension business struggling
New GPP business grew in 2012
Personal and stakeholder pensions set to suffer further
Market factors
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