"Watches in France" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- The recessionary economic climate remained the major restriction for consumerism in France. The French showed certain resilience to spending money; being more conscious of essential needs. Purchasing patterns shifted as consumers started buying more affordable products or postponing the act of purchasing. Therefore, the purchasing power crisis impacted watches negatively in France, hence the overall negative value growth expected in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Watchesin France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Mechanical, Quartz.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Watches market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Jewelry & Watches in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in the G8 to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Eastern Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Emerging Asia to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Latin America to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Emerging Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in BRIC to 2015: Market Guide