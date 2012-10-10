Watches in Romania - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Watches in Romania"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Romanian watches is credited as being one of the last to recover from the economic crisis; consequently, current value sales of watches declined by 1% in 2012. However, the 2012 declining rate of watches was slower than those of the 2008-2010 time period, following a recovery, even if it is a small pace. As the effects of the crisis are being less felt by the consumer, their propensity to spend on watches is tentatively growing and is expected to grow more rapidly in the future years,...
Euromonitor International's Watchesin Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Mechanical, Quartz.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Watches market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
