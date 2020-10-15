Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Water And Sewage Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global water and sewage market is expected to grow from $530 billion in 2019 to $537.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $675.6 billion in 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Water And Sewage Market: SUEZ SA; SABESP; Nalco Champion; American Water Works; United Utilities.



July 01 2020: Suez Prepares $3.4 Billion Sale of Waste Collection Unit



Suez SA is making preparations for a sale of its continental Europe waste management businesses, which could fetch as much as 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) and rank as the French utility's biggest-ever divestment, people familiar with the matter said. The utility is working with advisers on the potential disposal, which includes operations in Germany and the Benelux countries, the people said. The utility is working with advisers on the potential disposal, which includes operations in Germany and the Benelux countries, the people said. Suez could start inviting bids in the second half of the year, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.



European companies have been offloading divisions to boost returns and fend off activist pressure, a trend bankers say will increase as the corporate world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Suez's divestments form part of a four-year plan unveiled in October to sell as much as 4 billion euros of assets and cut costs amid calls from investors for better returns.



Suez has separately started a sale process for its Swedish waste management business, the people said. Bloomberg News reported earlier this year that Suez was exploring options for the unit, which could be valued at around 400 million euros.



July 1, 2020: Brazil's Sabesp to provide water, sewage services in northern coast of Sao Paulo



SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run sanitation company Sabesp said on Tuesday it has signed a contract to provide water and sewage treatment services to Ilha Bela, a city in Sao Paulo state's northern coast.



Under the terms of the deal, Sabesp will invest 193 million reais ($35.33 million) to expand its infrastructure to provide water and sewage services. ($1 = 5.4627 reais)

29 July 2019: Suez to build $161m wastewater treatment plant in India

French utility-based company Suez has won a contract worth €145m ($161.4m) to build and operate a wastewater treatment plant in New Delhi, India. The contract was awarded to Suez by Delhi Jal Board, the governing body for water management. The plant is expected to have a capacity of 564,000m3 per day once it becomes completely operational.



It will be built in Okhla, which is located in the south of the country's capital. The contract includes three-and-a-half years of design and construction phase along with 11years of operation and maintenance. Replacing the current treatment plant in Okhla, the new plant is expected to be the largest plant in India. This contract is a part of Phase 3 of Yamuna Action Plant (YAP), a bilateral project between the Indian Government and Japan. The Yamuna, which is one of the major sources of water for the capital city, is heavily polluted. This project aims to restore the quality of the water in the river. The Government of Delhi will provide 19% of the funding for the project while the remaining will come from the Central Government.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global water and sewage market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global water and sewage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global water and sewage market.



Water treatment plants are increasingly using automation techniques to control and optimize water treatment operations. These automated systems automate water treatment processes such as chemical feed in coagulation, flocculation and sludge dewatering, and also reduce energy usage. Wastewater pumping systems now have integrated intelligence to monitor and control plant processes. They are also adopting automation technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics and machine learning through remote control systems. For instance, advanced data management systems using big data are being widely used in water treatment plants in Spain, Finland and Sweden. SUEZ, world's largest water treatment company, is using Optimizer digital technology to optimize the design of its water and sewage networks.



The water and sewage market consists of sales of water supply and sewage removal services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate water treatment plants and/or water supply systems and sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities; or provide steam, heated air, or cooled air.



1) By Type: Water Supply & Irrigation Systems; Sewage Treatment Facilities; Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply



2) By End-User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial



3) By Type of Operator: Public Operator; Private Operator



Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Water And Sewage market.

Water And Sewage market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Water And Sewage market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Water And Sewage market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Water And Sewage market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Water And Sewage market.



