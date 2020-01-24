London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- The environmental consulting services industry comprises establishments that provide advice, assistance, and action plans to organizations and governments to manage their environment. It includes services on environmental issues such as environmental contamination prevention, emission of toxic substances prevention, waste management and pollution control.



Major trends influencing the environmental consulting services market include:

Consolidation Of Companies Across The Globe - Significant consolidation is taking place in the environmental consultancy services market. Large companies are acquiring small firms to retain and increase market share in the coming years. In the last decade, the market has witnessed a number of mergers of companies operating across the globe. For instance, in March 2014, Conestoga-Rovers & Associates of Canada and Gutteridge Haskins and Davey of Australia merged their operations to create a global leader in environmental engineering and environmental services



Environmental Solutions For Low Income Geographies - Environmental consulting services companies are offering affordable solutions for low income countries. In April 2017, researchers at the University of British Columbia developed a wastewater treatment process to provide access to drinking water to low-income communities. This system is expected to be much cheaper and more effective than conventional wastewater systems. Pierre Bérubé, Professor at UBC, said "This system could help provide clean drinking water to populations where technical expertise or funds are limited."



The Environmental Consulting Services market is segmented by type of service, by end user, split by sub- segment and by geography.



By Service Type- The environmental consulting services market is segmented by service type into

a) Site Remediation Consulting Services

b) Water and Waste Management Consulting Services

c) Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence

d) Others

Water and Waste Management Consulting Services had the highest growth rate of nearly 5.35% during the historic period.



By End User - The environmental consulting services market is segmented by end user into

a) Mining, Manufacturing & Process Industries

b) Energy & Utilities

c) Government & Regulators

d) Infrastructure & Development

e) Others

Mining, manufacturing & process industries were the largest end-users of the global environmental consulting services market, accounting for 29.0% of the market.



North America is the largest market for environmental consulting services, accounting for almost 53% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Eastern Europe and Western Europe will be the fastest growing regions in this market.



Major Competitors of global environmental consulting services market are AECOM, Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, Tetra Tech Inc, Environmental Resources Management Limited, ARCADIS NV.



