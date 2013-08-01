Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Water and Waste Water Management Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

The new report, Water and Waste Water Management Market in India, states that growing urbanization and industrialization will foster the growth of the Water and Waste Water Management Market. Negligence and excess exploitation of water resources have resulted in scarcity in water supply. Water and Waste Water Management services facilitate the process of removal, treatment and reuse/disposal of wastewater.

Discharge of untreated wastewater has resulted in depletion of clean water resources along with growth in pollution levels. Water is a key resource and its usage varies across the different sectors of the economy. Water and Wastewater Management Market is a highly fragmented market with key water treatment hubs across the country. The industry primarily follows two business models.

Water and Waste Water Management industry encompasses multiple techniques for the treatment of water and overcome water scarcity and conserve water resources.

The development of the water and wastewater management market is supported by rise in population and urbanization in India. Rapid industrialization is also expected to stimulate market growth. Chronic ground water contamination will enhance the requirement of water and wastewater management services. Fluctuations in ground water level will drive the demand for water and waste water management services. Operational advantages in India will also aid the sustainable development of the water and waste water management market.

However, the industry has also some pain points. Poor infrastructure deters the development of the market. Water pricing mechanism prevalent in the market presents significant hindrance to the growth of the industry, unaccounted-for adversely affects market growth.

Different government bodies have undertaken several initiatives to ensure efficient governance of water. Government has also encouraged private participation through various incentives and exemptions. Growing government emphasis on water supply and sanitation will boost the development of the water and waste water management market.

The Indian water and waste water management market is a robust market at present and has strong growth potential in the future years.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

1. Gammon India Ltd

2. Hindustan Dorr Oliver Ltd

3. Ion Exchange India Ltd.

4. Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.

5. SPML Infra Ltd.

6. Thermax Ltd.

7. Va Tech Wabag Ltd.

8. Wipro Ltd.



Private Companies

1. Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Company Ltd.

2. Degremont Ltd.

3. Veolia Water (India) Private Ltd.

4. Paramount Ltd.

5. Driplex Water Engineering Ltd.

6. Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Private Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138512/water-and-waste-water-management-market-in-india-2013.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###