Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The growth of this market can be attributed to the lack of freshwater resources in different parts of the world. The growing global population is suffering from the scarcity of water, especially the people from Africa and the Middle East, which has increased the adoption of the water and wastewater treatment facilities in the region. The rapid urbanization, infrastructural and technological developments of the existing sewage treatment facilities have augmented the demand for water and wastewater treatment facilities over the forecast period..



The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Key participants include Acciona, Veolia, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ S.A., Kurita Water Industries, Xylem Inc., DuPont, Orenco systems, Hydro International, and Aquatech International LLC, among others.



Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to 2027, is offered in the report. The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market on the basis of Product & Service, Application, and region:



Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Equipment (Filtration, Disinfection, Biological, Demineralization, Sludge Treatment)

Chemicals (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Anti-foaming Agents, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, pH & Adjuster & Softener)

Service



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Municipal



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Water and Wastewater Treatment market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Water and Wastewater Treatment market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Water and Wastewater Treatment market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Scope of the Report:



With all the data gathered and analyzed using SWOT analysis, there was a clearer picture of the competitive landscape of the global Water and Wastewater Treatment market. Sources for the future market growth were uncovered and outlying competitive threats also surfaced. There was strategic direction eminent in the market and this shows in the key trends and developments studied. By getting market background and using current norms, policies, and trends of other leading markets for cross-references, market data was completed.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Water and Wastewater Treatment industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market across different regions?



Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?



Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Water and Wastewater Treatment market with their winning strategies?



Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?



What are the future opportunities in the Water and Wastewater Treatment market?



We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies



4.2.2.2. Growing environmental and climatic concerns



4.2.2.3. Stringent government regulations regarding Industrial wastewater emissions



4.2.2.4. Increasing need for sustainable water treatment



4.2.2.5. Lack of Freshwater Resources



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High capital investment required for advanced water and wastewater treatment



4.2.3.2. High cost of Industrial Wastewater Treatment



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market By Product & Service Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Product & Service Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Equipment (Filtration, Disinfection, Biological, Demineralization, Sludge Treatment)



5.1.2. Chemicals (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Anti-foaming Agents, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, pH & Adjuster & Softener)



5.1.3. Services



Chapter 6. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Industrial



6.1.2. Municipal



Chapter 7. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Regional Outlook



To be Continued…!



