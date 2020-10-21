Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2020-2030



The Water-Based Adhesives Market Research Report begins with an overview of the Market and offers throughout development.



The global water-based adhesives market was worth $34.5 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% and reach $50.9 billion by 2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Water-Based Adhesives Market: are Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema (Bostik), Sika, Dowdupont, DIC, 3M, Illinois Tool Works, Ashland, Mapei



The adhesives market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global real GDP growth will be 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, Indias GDP is expected to grow at 7.3%, whereas China is forecasted to register GDP growth of 6.2% in 2019. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.



Industry News:



In July 2016, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, German based chemical and consumer goods company has acquired Aislantes Nacionales S.A., a Chile based company majorly into tile adhesive and building materials, for an undisclosed amount. According to this acquisition, Henkel will create a platform to strengthen its portfolio in building materials and will establish good market in Latin America. Entering into Chile adhesive market, Henkel will start local production in Chile that will in turn helps in key positioning with strong brands and technologies.



Regions are covered By Water-Based Adhesives Market Report 2020



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Water-Based Adhesives Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



