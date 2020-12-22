New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Water-based PUR-system Market



Water-Based PUR-System is a fluid polyurethane resin. The water based polyurethane resin application in business currently is predominantly divided into PU aqueous dispersion and PU aqueous emulsions. Aqueous PUR is water rather than the natural solvent.



The global market for the water-based PUR systems market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, to reach the value of USD 2.67 billion in 2027. In the forecast period, the increasing demand for leather and textile products in everyday life as well as in the expanding fashion industry is expected to drive the global market. Water-Based PUR systems are also used in the automotive field. In the recent past, automotive production has seen rapid growth, particularly in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Central & South America, thus adding impetus to the market.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Water-based PUR-system market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Water-based PUR-system market and profiled in the report are:



Bayer

DSM

Chemtura

Lubrizol

BASF



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Based on product types, the market is segmented into :



Anionic PUDs

Cationic PUDs

Non-Ionic PUDs



Based on applications, the market is segmented into :



Leather Coating

Wood Coatings

Paper

Plastic Gloves

Others



Regional Outlook



The global water-based PUR systems market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for the highest share of the market and is expected to grow at the same rate during the forecast period. With the increasing advancement of technology and the usage of electronic gadgets, the demand is gradually increasing. Europe, North America, and China are the largest consumers of the industry, which was almost 78.24% of total consumption in 2017.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Water-based PUR-system market and its competitive landscape.



