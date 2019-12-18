Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- The 'Global Water Bottles Industry, 2012-2023 Market Research Report' is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Water Bottles industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Water Bottles manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.



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A water bottle is a container that is used to hold water, liquids or other beverages for consumption. The use of a water bottle allows an individual to transport beverage from one place to another. A water bottle is usually made of plastic, glass, or metal. Water bottles are available in different shapes, colors and sizes.



This report studies the global Water Bottles market, analyzes and researches the Water Bottles development status and forecast in

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Thermos LLC, PMI, Lock&Lock, Contigo, Tupperware, Klean Kanteen, Camelbak, Nalgene, Nathan, Platypus, SIGG, Bobble, Hydro Flask, Zojirushi, Tiger, Polar Bottle



Scope of the Report:



This report focuses on the Water Bottles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The extremely diversified market for reusable water bottles, encompassing numerous product varieties in terms of material, size, shape, and designs, features presence of a large number of water bottle manufacturers vying for a share in the United States market through the introduction of innovative products. The trends of increased usage of BPA-free materials and rising adoption of smart bottles are expected to have a profound influence on the overall development of the market in the next few years.

The worldwide market for Water Bottles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 2630 million US$ in 2023, from 2110 million US$ in 2017.



Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastic Bottles

Metal Bottles

Glass Bottles



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

In Store (Offline)

Online



Table of Contents



1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Water Bottles Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Water Bottles Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Water Bottles by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6 Europe Water Bottles by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7 Asia-Pacific Water Bottles by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

8 South America Water Bottles by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

9 Middle East and Africa Water Bottles by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

10 Global Water Bottles Market Segment by Type

11 Global Water Bottles Market Segment by Application

12 Water Bottles Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix



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