Water Damage Toms River Area Company Is Helping Victims of Hurricane Sandy with Flood Damage Cleanup

Mantoloking, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- When Hurricane Sandy swept across the East Coast about a month ago, thousands of homes throughout New Jersey were left with significant water damage. Unfortunately, weeks later, many residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. From mold-covered floors and walls to water-soaked crawl spaces, homeowners throughout the Garden State are looking for reputable companies that will help them restore their homes for a fair price.



A water damage Toms River, company has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping Hurricane Sandy flood victims with quick, fair and ethical flood damage clean up. Platinum Carpet Systems & Restoration is handling all sorts of jobs that some of the local franchise companies are refusing to do. This includes cleaning out basements and crawlspaces, which are prevalent throughout the area.



Since the day it opened for business, the company has prided itself on offering its customers same day/next day services by a certified restorer. In the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, this top-notch commitment to service is now more important than ever. People whose homes were damaged by the storm need help right away—not in the next few weeks. For anyone whose home has suffered from serious water damage Mantoloking, NJ area Platinum Carpet Systems & Restoration is ready, willing and able to help.



“Platinum Carpet Systems & Disaster Services in coordination with our local partners in the greater New Jersey region help business owners and home owners recover from any unexpected disaster such as mold and water damage disasters,” an article on the water damage Point Pleasant, NJ company’s website said, adding that its crews are on standby 24/7, ready to assist property owners in Toms River, Brick, Lakewood Township and all of Ocean County New Jersey with any disaster recovery service they require.



“Through the coordinated response of our New Jersey disaster response division, Platinum can be there to assist you in minutes of your call.”



The water damage restoration Mantoloking, NJ area company is IICRC certified and can handle any commercial or residential disaster recovery situation, no matter how big or small. Since Hurricane Sandy devastated the area, the company has responded by bringing in extra crews that can provide estimates for flood damage, as well as perform structure drying and repairing water damage.



About Platinum Carpet Systems & Restoration

Platinum Carpet Systems & Restoration is a full service restoration company. The company offers water damage restoration, mold prevention, mold removal. The crews also clean crawlspaces, remove wet insulation as well as tear out. The company can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.