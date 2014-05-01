Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The demand for desalination as a substitute for fresh-water supply is growing constantly with its increased acceptance. The desalination process has found increased application in the municipal sector as well as the industrial sectors of oil and gas, chemicals, power, and others.



The desalination equipment demand has been estimated from the demand side in terms of value ($million). The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the equipment market which is directly dependent on the global desalination market. The report also tracks the activities of dominant market players and the strategies adopted by them through their expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and new-product launches.



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The Middle-East market is the most dominant with the largest market share at present. The growth of the desalination equipment market would be the highest for the Asia-Pacific region. The developed markets will show a comparatively low growth rate.



The desalination equipment market share by application type. Municipal, Industrial and other applications are the segments categorized for this market. Municipal application has the largest market share in the application market. The Industrial market for desalination is the fastest growing one owing to increased use of desalinated water in various industrial segments.



Major players in desalination are GE Water and Process Solutions (U.S.), Doosan Heavy Industries and Co. (South Korea), Acciona SA (Spain), Genesis Water Technologies (U.S.), and Koch Membrane Systems (U.S.), who enjoy dominant positions in the market.



Complete Report available (127 Pages): http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/water-desalination-equipment-market-by-technology-ro-msf-med-others-by-application-municipal-industrial-others-by-products-membrane-systems-pumps-evaporators-others-and-by-geography-market-report.html .



In order to get an in-depth understanding of the competition in the market, the report gives a detailed profile of ten key players in the desalination equipment market along with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. The segmentation adopted for the desalination equipment market in the report is as follows:



By Technology

- Reverse Osmosis

- Multi-Stage Flash

- Multiple Effect Distillation

- Other Technologies



By Geography

- Europe

- U.S.

- Asia-Pacific

- Middle East

- Rest of the World



By Application

- Municipal

- Industrial

- Other Applications



By Product type

- Membrane Systems

- Pumps

- Evaporators

- Other Equipment



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