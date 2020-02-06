Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The global water desalination market is likely to provide insights for the major strategies which is also estimated to have an impact on the overall growth of the market. Several strategies such as the PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis is also being covered for the global market. These strategies have an impact on the overall market. The global water desalination market is estimated to be valued over USD 32 billion and growing at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2025.



The driving factors influencing the global water desalination market includes rising availability of freshwater bodies, increasing number of population and public concerns on water conservation and government regulations on the water treatment. Due to the growing demand of quality water used by routine domestic usage and drinking has resulted to an increased due to the rise in population across the globe. Moreover, the leading players of the global water desalination market are focusing on improving drinking water supply process and delivery.



On terms of regional overview, Asia Pacific is anticipated to influence the global water desalination industry. Due to the growing investments in the civic water sector the population of Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, China, and India are lacking from getting clean drinking water. The increasing investment in the civic water sector is observed in the Asia Pacific countries. Due to the increasing number of population in China and India, people are lacking with the access to clean drinking water. Looping onto the rural areas, ground water can be used in all activities. Asia Pacific region is considerably showing the fastest growth resulting to the high amount of contamination of natural resource, increasing disposition of industrial wastewater in river and other water bodies. Due to growing investment activities, Asia Pacific market is focusing on developing water reuse along with impediment of river contamination in industrial as well as municipal sector.



The global water desalination market is categorized into several segmentation including technology overview, source overview, and region. Based on technology overview, the global water desalination market is fragmented into Hybrid, Electrodialysis (ED), Reverse osmosis (RO), Multiple-effect distillation (MED), Multi-stage flash distillation (MSF), and others. Based on the source overview, the global water desalination market is segregated into brackish water, seawater, and others. Looping on to the regional overview, the global water desalination market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global water desalination market includes Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A., Osmoflo Pty. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, ProMinent GmbH, Hyflux Ltd., TEMAK SA, IDE Technologies Ltd., Suez, and Veolia.



Key segments of the global water desalination market



Technology Overview, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



Reverse osmosis (RO)

Multi-stage flash distillation (MSF)

Multiple-effect distillation (MED)

Hybrid

Electrodialysis (ED)

Others



Water Source Overview, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



Seawater

Brackish water

Others



Regional Overview, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



North America

Europe

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Australia

India

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Kuwait

Africa

Egypt



