Water Dissolvable Packaging Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 with Top Key Players: Kuraray Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- The Global Water Dissolvable Packaging Market is forecast to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2027. The growing importance of biodegradable, low cost & easy decomposing plastic packaging, increasing proliferation of the smart plastics that diminishes the harm of the plastics, and growing awareness against the usage of non-biodegradable & single-use plastic packaging are predominantly enforcing the growth of the water dissolvable packaging market. Practices that sustain the environmental welfare are being adopted by the packaging industry. The requirement of affordable, sustainable & resilient packaging material are leading to the increased use of the water-soluble plastics for packaging across many industry verticals.



Water dissolvable packaging that do not cost much compared to the conventional plastic packaging can be hugely incorporated by many packaging companies. A joint venture of Solubag and Polye Materials designed the water dissolvable packaging bags that cost about 1.5 times of that of any normal plastic bags. The cost of the bags from the company kept being reduced in the next generations, increasing its chance of wide adaptability by the packaging companies.



Key participants include Kuraray Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings, Cortec Corporation, Mondi Group, Sekisui Chemicals, Aquapak Polymer Ltd. (Hydropol), Lithey Inc., MSD Corporation, Amtopak Inc., and JRF Technology LLC, among others.



Industry experts are quite affirmative with the continuous growth of this market as more and more companies are looking for alternatives to the conventional non-biodegradable plastics. Even if the packaging material is composed of the biodegradable plastics, it takes an additional cost to make them reusable or disintegrate in nature. Many start-ups are coming up with technologies that create low cost water dissolving packaging and earning a higher revenue with an immediate global presence and customers.



The COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a global massacre, taking the lives of thousands of people and causing a long-term economic recession all over the world. Numerous researches are being carried out to invent the potential vaccines for the coronavirus and methods to reduce spreading the virus. Now, the packing used in the healthcare facilities are mostly abandoned into the trashes can be extremely efficacious of spreading the virus furthermore. Water dissolvent packaging products are simply immersed and rinsed into the water to get completely decomposed, leaving no chance of abandoning the plastic packaging anywhere. Many healthcare sectors globally are increasingly seeking this packaging system, creating a high demand for the water Dissolvable packaging materials.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Water Dissolvable Packaging Market on the basis of raw material, decomposition, products, grade, and region:



Raw Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Polymer

Fiber

Surfactant



Decomposition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Hot Water

Warm Water

Cold Water



Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Bags

Pouches

Films & Wrappers

Pods & Pouches



Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Food & Beverages

Agricultural & Chemicals

Domestic Applications

Healthcare Sectors

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



In February 2020, Kuraray Co., Ltd., a Tokyo based Specialty Chemical Company, announced an establishment of a new MonoSol production facility for the polyvinyl alcohol made water-soluble films in Poland. The enormous demand for packaging film for unit dose detergents, medicated products, and others are the main focus behind this company development in Europe.

In June 2018, Mondi Group confirmed its complete acquisition of the Powerflute Group Holdings Oy. This acquisition helped strengthen Mondi Group's containerboard product range and expands its global reach.

The hot water decomposition holds the highest usage as the temperature range that it follows is mostly quite feasible and convenient for the end-use applications. Water temperature usually ranging from 55 to 75 degree Celsius are stable and storable for most applications.

A high growth rate has been observed in the medical-grade usage due to the growing concerns with medical used wastes. The packaging polymer wastages abandoned from the hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities harbors a high chance of widespread of the highly infectious diseases. Many hospitals are being inclined to adopt this kind of packaging materials to easily decompose them into nature.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Water Dissolvable Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Water Dissolvable Packaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Substantial demand for the low cost biodegradable packaging solution

4.2.2.2. Increasing growth of alternative & smart packaging solutions

4.2.2.3. Increasing investment in the easy decomposable solutions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Existing usage of conventional plastic

4.2.3.2. Inconvenient usage in extreme high or low temperature

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.



