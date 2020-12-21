New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Global Water Dissolvable Packaging Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Water Dissolvable Packaging industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving Water Dissolvable Packaging market.



The worldwide Water Dissolvable Packaging Market is extended to develop at a CAGR of 6.8% from USD 2.83 billion in 2019 to reach USD 4.83 billion out of 2027. The packaging industry is implementing policies that safeguard environmental welfare. The need for effective, safe & durable packaging materials contributes to increased use of water-soluble packaging plastics across many vertical industries.



Leading companies profiled in the report:



Kuraray Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings, Cortec Corporation, Mondi Group, Sekisui Chemicals, Aquapak Polymer Ltd. (Hydropol), Lithey Inc., MSD Corporation, Amtopak Inc., and JRF Technology LLC, among others.



Geographical Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global Water Dissolvable Packaging Market Segmentation:



The latest report enumerates the leading products manufactured in this industry, their application areas, as well as end-use industries.



Based on product type, the global Water Dissolvable Packaging market can be segmented into:



Bags

Pouches

Films & Wrappers

Pods & Pouches



In terms of Grade application, the global Water Dissolvable Packaging market is categorized into the following:



Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



The global Water Dissolvable Packaging market consists of a large number of end-use industries, including:



Food & Beverages

Agricultural & Chemicals

Domestic Applications

Healthcare Sectors

Others



Key Highlights of the Report:



The market report comprises a broad segmentation of the global Water Dissolvable Packaging market on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-use landscape, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The report lists the key business expansion strategies undertaken by the leading market competitors, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.

The report exhaustively assesses the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.

Additionally, the report gauges the significant impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms, on the Water Dissolvable Packaging market development in the near future.



