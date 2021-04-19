Water & Environmental Careers Throughout Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- Water scarcity affects numerous areas of the globe and today it still remains one of the largest global risks and challenges in terms of potential impact over the next decade as the Earth's population continues to shift towards urbanisation. Furthermore, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has indicated that 97% of the globe's water supply is salt water, whereas the additional 0.3% is fresh water located across lakes, rivers, streams, ponds, and swamps. According to the WEF all other water is held in glaciers or underneath the ground. Water resource management, recycling and conservation solutions have previously and still remain an integral sector when it comes to human well-being, health and global developments. Singapore is considered to be one of the most water-stressed countries in the world. It is heavily dependent on rainfall due to the lack of natural water resources, and limited land is available for water storage facilities.



As the global demand for clean water continues to rise, so too does the interest in alternatives to conventional water conservation and purification. One method, NEWater, has already been put in place in Singapore for over a decade. Singapore lacks natural fresh water resources due to its land scarcity. To fight the problem of water scarcity, in 1998, Singapore began the Water Reclamation Study. This project was meant to find whether purified recycled water, or NEWater, could be used to meet Singapore's water needs. In 2002, Singapore set up two NEWater plants. Today, it supplies water to 40% of Singapore's population. The significance water plays in employment cannot be overlooked. UNESCO estimates three out of four jobs that make up the global workforce are either heavily or moderately dependent on water. Director-general, Irina Bokova, argues that "water and jobs are inextricably linked on various levels, whether we look at them from an economic, environmental or social perspective".



LVI Associates was established in 2012 and has a strong, specialist base in Singapore as a leading recruiter for the water and environmental industry. The firm has worked with organisations and individuals across Asia Pacific, identifying opportunities for connection and collaboration and facilitating a fresh approach to hiring in this crucial and life-changing sector. This has involved supporting a broad spectrum of businesses, from agile start-ups to globally renowned names in the water and environmental world, as well as talented people from all over the region, and beyond. Expertise at LVI Associates in Singapore covers a broad field within water and environmental, including renewable energy, transportation and technology. Consultants acquire a wealth of knowledge of the local market and receive in-depth training on an ongoing basis, as well as working with best-in-class technologies and strategies to deliver a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions for clients. Areas such as water and environmental as well as renewable energy remain one of the fastest growing parts of the industry and have continued to expand despite the pandemic conditions of the past 12 months. LVI Associates has been able to pivot and adapt to provide ongoing support to solve the key challenge of business-critical talent in an industry that has the potential to change and improve all our lives.



Building the right team takes dedication and expertise and this is something that LVI Associates in Singapore has enabled clients all over Asia Pacific to do, as well as working with talented people with the vision to create change. The firm's in-depth local knowledge of the market in Singapore is supported by a significant international connection - as part of the Phaidon International Group the firm is the go-to recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies. Furthermore, the firm has established practices and processes that reimagine recruitment and provides peace of mind to candidates and clients that their recruitment process is in safe and expert hands. Even throughout the disruption of the past year, the firm has continued to be a leading specialist recruiter in the water and environmental sector throughout Asia Pacific. Today, there are many career-defining roles available via LVI Associates in Singapore, including: Water/Wastewater Leader, Stormwater – Technical Business Development, Water Infrastructure – Project Manager, Environmental Director, Senior Environmental Engineer and Project Manager – Land Development to name just a few. From individuals looking to take a big next step in their careers to organisations keen to recruit for resilience, innovation and growth, the team at LVI Associates in Singapore opens the door to all opportunity across the water and environmental industry.



"2020 was a year of challenge for many organisations in the recruitment industry. From ongoing uncertainty to the need to adapt to a more virtual environment for securing and retaining talent, there has been a lot to consider," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say," now that we are into the second quarter of 2021 there is space to reflect on the remarkable agility shown by our team in adapting to changing conditions and continuing to support all our clients to secure business-critical talent worldwide."



