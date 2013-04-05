Water Exercise Burns the Most Calories, Treats Chronic Diseases

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- With summer quickly approaching, many people are looking for a quick fix to shedding the pounds. This year, people at ditching the gym and opting for water-based exercise. We’re not just talking about swimming, but fun, easy ways to staying fit – without having to lift a weight.



According to recent research at the University of Akron, water aerobics, dubbed waterobics, is a hot new way to stay fit. It’s an easy, creative way to get your body in motion without having to sweat a single drop. Research shows that for people who weight between 100 an 200 pounds, they can burn an average of 250 to 520 calories in a half-hour of swimming.



Here’s a comparison of how many calories you burn while working out:



Bicycling (10 miles per hour) – 270 calories

Dancing – 160 to 260 calories

Golf – 230 calories

Hiking – 360 calories

Jogging – 420 calories

Walking (3.5 miles per hour) – 240 calories

Weight training – 190 calories

Swimming – 500 to 1,040 calories



Data from The Live Strong Organization. It’s based on a 100-pound person working out for an hour.



IT’S COST-EFFECTIVE



According to the Better Business Bureau, millions of American homes purchase pools each year. The cost of in-ground pools, maintenance and potential dangers are driving people more toward an above-ground solution. The option is solid, though not as permanent as one installed in your backyard. Plus, the labor costs, excavation and other supplies are far less expensive, according to Fox News Network.



HELPS TREAT CHRONIC DISEASES



Water-based exercise can help people with chronic diseases, including arthritis and osteoarthritis, as it helps improve use of joints without worsening symptoms. Doctors also recommend hydrotherapy as it maintains bone health of post-menopausal women. The same can be said for mental health. The CDC says that, “for people with fibromyalgia, it can decrease anxiety and exercise therapy in warm water can decrease depression and improve mood.”



“Water-based exercise can improve the health of mothers and their unborn children and has a positive effect on the mothers’ mental health,” the CDC continues. “Parents of children with developmental disabilities find that recreational activities, such as swimming, improve family connections.”



My Pool Spot is the above-ground pool, hot tub and swimming pool supply company, based in Orlando. Our company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with an A+ rating. No matter the issue, you can trust we will come through with honest and sound advice.



We have the largest selection of automatic pool cleaners, including the Dolphin pool cleaner. Dolphin pool cleaners are still the #1 selling robotic cleaner after 25 years of keeping swimming pools clean, clear and healthy.



Also, we carry premium Dreammaker Hot tubs , roto spas and Infrared saunas



With easy online shopping and Fast Free Shipping on swimming pool packages, we have everything you need to make your pool shopping experience a snap.



News Media Contact:

Pools Above Ground

5024 Caspian Ct.

Orlando, FL 32819

Phone – (866) 534-9725

Fax – (866) 534-9725

www.poolsaboveground.com