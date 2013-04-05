Water Exercise Helps the Brain, Alzheimers Disease

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- It may be hard to believe, but with every lap, breaststroke and dive, swimmers aren’t just getting fit, but they’re also flexing their mental muscles.



A new report claims that one in seven cases of Alzheimer’s disease can be prevented by physical activity, especially with regular doses of exercise, according to a the BBC.



It claims that physically active people over 65 years old are about 38 percent less likelyt o develop the degenerative brain diseases than those who are physically active. Canada’s Public Health Agency says physically active people should maintain 150 minutes of exercise per week. The study further explains that many people are at risk, as 85 percent of adults were not meeting the recommendation.



Exercise gets the circulation going to allow more glucose and oxygen to get the brain regardless of cognitive impairment, states Dr. Tiffany Chow in the same article. Chow treats people with Alzheimer’s and prescribes exercise for them at Baycrest in Toronto.



Recommended workouts include brisk walking, running, dancing and swimming. Swimming offers the most calories burnt, with people capable of burning up to 1,040 calories per hour. Most other activities burn up to 300 calories an hour, according to the Live Strong Organization.



The research, conducted at the Ontario Brain Institute, claims the study is revolutionary, as Dr. Donald Stuss states in a recent Daily Mail article.



“This is the strongest evidence to date that physical activity makes a significant difference to the management and the development of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Stuss, president and scientific director of the Ontario Brain Institute.



About Alzheimer’s Disease

More than 5.1 million Americans may have Alzheimer’s disease, which as many know is an irreversible, progressive brain disease that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills. Some people eventually aren’t able to carry out simple tasks.



According to the U.S. National Institute of Health, Alzheimer’s disease is named after Dr. Alois Alzheimer. “In 1906, Dr. Alzheimer noticed changes in the brain tissue of a woman who had died of an unusual mental illness,” the website states. “Her symptoms included memory loss, language problems, and unpredictable behavior. After she died, he examined her brain and found many abnormal clumps (now called amyloid plaques) and tangled bundles of fibers (now called neurofibrillary tangles). Plaques and tangles in the brain are two of the main features of Alzheimer’s disease. The third is the loss of connections between nerve cells (neurons) in the brain.



My Pool Spot is the above-ground pool, swimming pool supply and hot tub supply expert company. Based in Fort Myers, My Pool Spot is also a certified company on Google, Yahoo and Bing. Our company was created and run by guys that have been in the swimming pool business for more than 35 years. No matter the issue, you can trust we will come through with honest and sound advice.



Made in the USA and MyPoolSpot.com . We love this country and are committed to doing our part in these tough times. Made in America means better materials and quality workmanship. We strive to offer as many products Made in the USA possible and are constantly looking for more. We believe in supporting the American worker and selling products made right here by hard working Americans.



News Media Contact:

My Pool Spot

3040 Oasis Grand Blvd.

Fort Myers, FL 33916

(800) 670-2940

http://www.mypoolspot.com