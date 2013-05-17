Water Filter Site Is Giving Away a $400 Water System

Mound, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Making the bold call to action on their website, “Don’t drink the water from your tap.” PNW Filters based in Mound, Minnesota goes out on a limb with not only the best intentions but with all the information it back up. Better yet, they not only have all the information they have all the solutions. Enter the King Bundle Water Filter System. Regularly priced at well-over $400 PNW Filters will give away the “everything you need for less” system in a random drawing on June 30th at 8 a.m. to participants who have registered online. “I’m passionate about clean water.” said Darren Kurilko, Owner and Operator of PNW Filters. “I’m so passionate that I not only sell this system, I also have it in my own home. My family deserves water without the potential of long-term side-effects. It’s too important be ignored. It really is.”



The King Bundle give-away includes literally everything needed to provide clean toxin free water for one home including shipping costs. In addition to the four gallon tank the system includes the ProOne & Chlorine and Fluoride Water Filter Elements, the ProShower Filter, Stainless Steel Wire Stand and a 7.5” Sight Glass Spigot.



PNW Filters predominately sells the ProPur filter products as well as their new ProOne Filter that removes chlorine and fluoride from water used throughout the home. Studies show that ingesting and showering with fluorinated water with chlorine additives can cause cancer, dementia, arthritis and fluorosis.



