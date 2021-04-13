New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global Water Filters Market is forecast to reach USD 18.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly in the global market due to the high demand for water filters owing to the extreme increase of waste disposal into rivers and regulations with safe drinking water by different regulatory bodies globally. Many households have started adopting the technology in developed and developing countries because of its affordable pricing.



The Municipal segment had the highest market share of 22.5% in the year 2018 as municipal corporations mostly conduct great safeguarding for their water supplies to ensure the safe drinking and other safe usage of water for the habitants of major cities and urban outskirts. They incorporate a different type of filtration and follow the highest level of safety treatments for their supplied water. Asia Pacific region is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 7.36 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its extensive market penetration coupled with the rising population mostly in China, India, and Philippines.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/313



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Mann-Hummel, Veolia, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Kent RO Systems Ltd., Pentair Plc, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., EcoWater Systems LLC., Ion Exchange, EvoQua Water Technologies, Eaton Corporation.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Water Filters market.



Type of Filters Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Single & Dual Media Filter



Multi-Media Filtration



Activated Carbon Filtration



Ultra Filtration



Strainer Cartridge



Others



Type of Plastic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Storage Based



Non-storage Based



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Municipal



Household



Commercial



Industrial



Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals



Hospitals & Clinics



Sewage Recycle



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/313



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Water Filters market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Water Filters market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Water Filters Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Water Filters Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Water Filters Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Water Filters Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Water Filters Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/313



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Cell Therapy Market Size



Succinic Acid Market Share



Biochar Market Growth



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.