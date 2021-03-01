New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The global water filters market is forecast to reach USD 18.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly in the global market due to the high demand for water filters owing to the extreme increase of waste disposal into rivers and regulations with safe drinking water by different regulatory bodies globally. Many households have started adopting the technology in developed and developing countries because of its affordable pricing. The Municipal segment had the highest market share of 22.5% in the year 2018 as municipal corporations mostly conduct great safeguarding for their water supplies to ensure the safe drinking and other safe usage of water for the habitants of major cities and urban outskirts. They incorporate a different type of filtration and follow the highest level of safety treatments for their supplied water.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Industries such as bottled drinking water, drinks, foods, and beverages have to manufacture the products following the highest level of quality standards in order to ensure safety for their consumers and achieve higher brand trust also. Industry segment is rising with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period and will deliver a revenue of USD 3.68 Billion.



Household usage has been proliferated significant times in recent years due to the rise in the awareness for safe drinking water coupled with a reduction in overall pricing of the water filters. The segment is calculated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period.



Ultra Filtration (UF) is the type of membrane-based filtration in which hydrostatic pressure forces is embodied to a liquid against a semipermeable membrane. The semipermeable thin layered membrane then separates the impurities when a driving force is applied across the membrane. This sub-segment is forecasted to gain a market share of 9.0% by 2026 by the type of filters segment.



By the application type, the market has two sub-segments. One of them is storage based water filters. Storage based designs are mostly used in household purposes as it comes with a built-in storage tank which contains the filtered water for convenient instant usage. This segment is growing with a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period.



APAC owing to its massive population and record water-based diseases because of extreme waste disposal in rivers mostly in India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.2% throughout the forecast.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Water Filters market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Water Filters market are listed below:



Mann-Hummel, Veolia, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Kent RO Systems Ltd., Pentair Plc, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., EcoWater Systems LLC., Ion Exchange, EvoQua Water Technologies, Eaton Corporation.



Type of Filters Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Single & Dual Media Filter



Multi-Media Filtration



Activated Carbon Filtration



Ultra Filtration



Strainer Cartridge



Others



Type of Plastic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Storage Based



Non-storage Based



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Municipal



Household



Commercial



Industrial



Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals



Hospitals & Clinics



Sewage Recycle



Others



Radical Features of the Water Filters Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Water Filters market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Water Filters industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Water Filters Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Water Filters Market By Type of Insulation Material Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Water Filters Market By Rated Duration Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Water Filters Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Water Filters Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Mann-Hummel



10.2. Veolia



10.3. Suez Water Technologies & Solutions



10.4. Kent RO Systems Ltd.



10.5. Pentair Plc



