New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- The global water filters market is forecast to reach USD 18.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly in the global market due to the high demand for water filters owing to the extreme increase of waste disposal into rivers and regulations with safe drinking water by different regulatory bodies globally. Many households have started adopting the technology in developed and developing countries because of its affordable pricing. The Municipal segment had the highest market share of 22.5% in the year 2018 as municipal corporations mostly conduct great safeguarding for their water supplies to ensure the safe drinking and other safe usage of water for the habitants of major cities and urban outskirts.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Water Filters business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Request a PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/313



Competitive Terrain:



The global Water Filters market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Mann-Hummel, Veolia, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Kent RO Systems Ltd., Pentair Plc, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., EcoWater Systems LLC., Ion Exchange, EvoQua Water Technologies, Eaton Corporation



Type of Filters Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Single & Dual Media Filter



Multi-Media Filtration



Activated Carbon Filtration



Ultra Filtration



Strainer Cartridge



Others



Type of Plastic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Storage Based



Non-storage Based



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Municipal



Household



Commercial



Industrial



Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals



Hospitals & Clinics



Sewage Recycle



Others



Receive the latest Water Filters market report at a highly discounted rate @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/313



Highlights of the Table of Contents:



1. Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope



1.2 Key Water Filters market segments



1.3 Target players



1.4 Market analysis by type



1.5 Market analysis by application



1.6 Key learning objectives



1.7 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Water Filters market size



2.2 Latest trends of the Water Filters market by region



2.3 Key corporate trends



3. Water Filters Market shares of the key players



3.1 Global Water Filters size by manufacturers



3.2 Global Water Filters market key players



3.3 Products/solutions/services of major players



3.4 New entrants in the Water Filters market



3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion plans



4. Water Filters Market by product segmentation



4.1 Global Water Filters Sales by Product



4.2 Global Water Filters by Product Revenue



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Water Filters market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Water Filters market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-water-filters-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2022



Thank you for reading our report. To find out more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please contact us. We will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com