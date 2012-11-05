Water Fountain Pros Announces New Line of Attractive Indoor Water Fountains

Camas, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Water Fountain Pros, a major online retailer of both indoor and outdoor water fountains, has just announced a new line of indoor fountains. With the launch of its latest indoor water features, the company is getting a head start on its new lineup of products for 2013.



As anyone who has been around water fountains knows quite well, they are a beautiful and relaxing addition to any space. The sound of running water has been shown to help reduce stress and help people feel more calm and balanced. Thanks to the wide variety of water features that are available at Water Fountain Pros, customers no longer have to go outside to listen to a fountain. With the company’s existing and new lines of indoor fountains, people can also enjoy them in just about any room in the home.



“Water fountains are terrific relaxation and meditation aids, perfect for coming home to after a long, stressful day at the office,” an article on the company’s user-friendly website said, adding that indoor fountains are also are highly effective at adding moisture to the air, which makes them terrific additions to homes located in dry environments. Since colder weather is just around the corner, this is the perfect time for Water Fountain Pros to launch its new selection of indoor fountains.



“Not only does moister air help you deal with breathing issues and improve overall health, but it contributes to the look of young, healthy skin, hair, and nails as well.”



Using the company’s website is both easy and enjoyable; customers are welcome to visit at any time and browse through the vast selection of indoor and outdoor fountains. Handy category tabs located at the top of the home page make it easy for shoppers to find the specific type of fountain they are looking for.



For example, people who would like to add a wall mounted fountain in their home or office may click on “Wall Fountains.” This will bring shoppers to a section of the site that is devoted to fountains that can be mounted on the wall, just like a piece of artwork. Water Fountain Pros features wall fountains made from a variety of attractive materials, including marble, slate, and mirrors.



About Water Fountain Pros

Water Fountain Pros is leading online retailer of water fountains for any home or office. All fountains have free shipping and no sales tax. Fountains available in wall, floor, tabletop to meet any budget or decor needs. For more information, please visit http://www.waterfountainpros.com