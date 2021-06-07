Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Water Gel Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Water Gel Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Water Gel. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Neutrogena (Johnson & Johnson) (United States), MAC Cosmetics (United States), Olay (Procter & Gamble) (United States), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (United States), CeraVe (United States), Lancome (France), Lakme (Hindustan Unilever) (India), It'S Hanbul Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Forest Essentials (India) and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (India).



Definition:

A water gel is water-based and normally free of oils, making it ideal for people with oily skin (more on that later). Few products contain oil, but in smaller amounts than standard moisturizers. Traditional moisturisers act by forming a layer on the skin's surface that prevents moisture from escaping. Gel moisturisers react similarly, but most are often formulated to unleash special ingredients that draw water from deeper layers of skin and carry it to the skin's surface. Several face creams contain strong compositions and oils that are harsh on the skin, particularly in the summer. Since they're water-based, gel formulations seem to fit best on oily skin, which is why they're referred to as water creams or water gels. Several factors including rising disposable income and growing skin care awareness among men has facilitated demand for water gels globally.



Market Trend

- Growing Skin Care Awareness Among Men

- Boost in Online Water Gel Sales



Market Drivers

- Rising Disposable Income among Women

- Increasing Demand for Herbal and Natural Cosmetic Products



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand in Emerging Regions



Restraints

- Skewed Player Distribution Further Limiting Supply Chian



Challenges

- Presence of Counterfeit Products

- Fierce Competitive Pressure



The Global Water Gel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Anti-ageing, Melanin Reduction, Collagen Boosting, Scar Treatment), Category (Oil-Free, Alcohol-Free, Others), Ingrediants (Aloe, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Urea, Alpha Hydroxy, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Others), Volume (Less than 15ml, 15 – 30ml, 30 – 50ml, 50 – 80ml, More than 80ml)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Water Gel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Water Gel market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Water Gel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Water Gel

Chapter 4: Presenting the Water Gel Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Water Gel market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



