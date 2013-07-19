Water Heater Repair Des Moines Company Golden Rule Helps Customers Benefit from Federal Tax Credits

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- For anyone interested in top quality furnace maintenance, plumbing or water heater repair Des Moines based Golden Rule offers the best products and services on the market. Established in 1999 and known for their commitment to providing outstanding customer service and clean, safe equipment installation, Golden Rule has become the most trusted name in heating, air conditioning and plumbing. Their highly trained and knowledgeable staff are dedicated to providing the best experience possible, guaranteeing 100 percent satisfaction on every job.



Right now is the perfect time to take advantage of federal tax credits for purchasing a highly efficient heating, cooling or water heating system. Anyone who has not already benefited from this offer during the current fiscal year is eligible for a $500 discount and 30 percent off the price of installation for qualifying products.



For any heating or cooling need that may arise, including the installation of furnaces and air conditioners, equipment repair and furnace maintenance Des Moines based Golden Rule offers top-of-the-line products and services. All heating and cooling technicians are NATE (North American Technician Excellence) certified and have extensive experience repairing, maintaining and installing heaters, air-conditioners and other types of heating and cooling systems. “If you want to make sure you and your family stays comfortable all winter, trust Golden Rule to take care of your entire home heating needs,” an article on the Golden Rule website noted.



Excellence in plumbing in Des Moines has become synonymous with the Golden Rule name. Golden Rule’s courteous, respectful and reliable technicians are known as the best plumbers in Des Moines and are equipped to handle any situation. “Whether you have a backed up sewer, leaking pipes, a broken toilet, or need new plumbing fixtures for your bathroom or kitchen remodeling project, Golden Rule is the only call you need to make. We can handle any plumbing job, big or small,” an article on the Golden Rule website noted.



About Golden Rule

In the beginning, Golden Rule was started as City Rule in 1999 by Mark and Miranda Paup. In 2007, City Rule became Golden Rule and the yellow trucks were born that have become a focal point of Golden Rule. One thing that didn’t change was the dedication to customer satisfaction. Golden Rule is a full service plumbing, heating, cooling, and geothermal company. For more information, please visit http://www.goldenrulephc.com