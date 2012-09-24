Experts Recommend Replacing Faulty Water Heaters Before Winter

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Experts recommend that businesses replace faulty water heaters before the cold winter months arrive, to help prevent potentially devastating damage to businesses. If a water heater breaks during the winter, the danger of expensive water damage may become exacerbated by the possibility of pipes freezing over and bursting, exponentially increasing the damage to one’s business. Winter is the worst time for a water heater to break and a faulty or obsolete unit should be replaced beforehand.



It is advised that when purchasing a new water heater, customers know what specs they need to replace their old unit correctly. Especially when shopping for water heaters online, consumers must know if they need a gas water heater, propane water heater, or an electric water heater and what size the drum should be.



Online water heater providers, like CommercialWaterHeaterSales.com, have large inventories of various types of commercial water heaters ready to ship to businesses across the country who are preparing for the coming winter.



"We have a huge amount of inventory for both residences and businesses to ensure access to hot water throughout this winter and beyond,” said one representative from CommercialWaterHeaterSales.com.



In addition to preventing potential expensive damage and massive inconveniences, replacing old water heaters often has the added benefit of being more energy efficient and effective than the old unit, and therefore save money in the long run for businesses.



