Recently published research from Timetric, "Water Infrastructure Construction in Myanmar to 2018: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the water infrastructure construction industry in Myanmar. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the water infrastructure construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Water Infrastructure Construction in Myanmar to 2018: Market Databook' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the water infrastructure construction industry in Myanmar. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Burmese construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
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Report Scope
- Overview of the water infrastructure construction industry in Myanmar.
- Historic and forecast market value for the water infrastructure construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2009 through to 2018.
- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the water infrastructure construction industry for the period 2009 through to 2018.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the water infrastructure construction industry in Myanmar.
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).
- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods.
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
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