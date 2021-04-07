Water Leak Detector Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- A water leak detector is an electromechanical device used to sense and detect the leakage of water within a system or process. Water leak detectors are installed in homes, factories, and commercial complexes as safety systems to detect the leakage and notify the alarming situation to the users accordingly in order to eliminate hazards. Water leak detectors also help to control flow in pipes. These detectors sense water leakage and generate a signal to take proper action. Different water leak detector types and designs can be safely utilized for diverse residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Climate change, rising pollution level, urbanization, and increasing population are some of the key factors responsible for the increasing demand for water globally. There is an increase in water stress level across the globe due to the growing demand for water and a shortage of supply. Due to increasing awareness to save water (reduce wastage of water), use of water leak detectors is rising around the world. Technological advancement in water leak detectors in commercial and industrial sectors for detection of distilled water, power backups, and precise leakage location detection are expected to boost the market throughout the forecast period. R&D teams of many companies are working hard to understand the challenges that can arise while using leakage detectors.



The global water leak detector market is expected to grow significantly in the near future. Rapid expansion of the construction industry and increasing investment in infrastructure development are the key factors driving the global market. Governments' enactment of stringent regulations for green buildings in order to tackle environmental issues has prompted building owners to decrease wastage of water by detecting leakages in water supply by using devices, such as, water leak detectors, water leak alarm, and water sensors, which is boosting the water leak detector market. Use of water leak detectors is increasing in commercial and industrial sectors owing to high risk arising from water leakage to a number of businesses. Industrial sector needs continuous monitoring and cannot afford even the slightest defects in water leak detection systems, thus propelling the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a prominent water leak detector market and is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Expansion of the water leak detector market in the region can be attributed to the rising investment in the real estate sector, especially in China and India. In North America and Europe, increasing adoption of advanced water leak detectors are expected to drive the water leak detector market.



The global water leak detector market can be segmented based on product type, technology, application, and region. Based on product type, the water leak detector market can be divided into active water leak detector and passive water leak detector. On the basis of technology, the water leak detector market can be classified into conventional water leak detector and smart water leak detector. In terms of application, the water leak detector market can be segregated into commercial, residential, and industrial. Based on region, the global water leak detector market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Key players operating in the global water leak detector market include Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Perma-pipe Inc., Pure Technologies Inc., Siemens Industry, Schnieder Electric SE, TTK Leak Detection, NEC Corporation, Water Alert, Badger Meter Inc., LeakTronics, Omron Industrial, Mueller Water Products Inc., Raychem, FloLogic, Pure Technologies, FIBARO, and Echologics. They provide customized services and solutions in order to maintain a loyal customer base. Furthermore, they focus on product innovation and product portfolio expansion.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.



The study is a source of reliable data on:



Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis



The regional analysis covers:



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)



The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain.



A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.



