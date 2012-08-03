Water Problems? Call the Plumber You'd Refer Family to

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Leaking pipes, burst pipes and clogged lines are not just a pain, they are expensive and unless handled quickly and promptly, can lead to far more expensive repair work.



Don’t wait until things get so bad it’s a major remodeling job. Get those water lines repaired and repaired right.



Kramer Plumbing and Radiant Heat serves the Edmonton and surrounding areas with a crew of experience plumbers.



“In addition to being a precious commodity, water is expensive. If you don’t think so, talk to people who’ve had a running toilet for a while,” said company owner Kelly Kramer. “Long term leaks can damage a house required expensive repairs to damaged wood and walls. When you see a leak, call a pr. We have the tools, the knowledge and the experience to fix it right the first time.”



Kramer Plumbing has plenty of experience in residential and commercial plumbing, including being the plumping contractor on new construction. Mr. Kramer said he recently decided to focus on repair, replacement and renovation.



“There’s just such a need for a plumber people can trust. Someone they know who’ll do the job right and reasonably,” he said. “Because of that I just cannot justify spending time on new construction work. People need us. I want my crew and I to be there when someone calls.”



Mr. Kramer said he takes great pride in the fact so many of his customers refer his company to friends and family. That, he said, is the mark of a quality operation.



“Our customers are our best advertisement. When they tell other people about us, that means more than anything else. That’s a testimonial you can’t buy,” he said. “Our customers have turned us into the company we are today.”



Kramer Plumbing also works on gas lines, installing and repairing them. Gas is a far more sensitive matter than water, Mr. Kramer said.



“With water, well, it’s water. Mop it up, pour it down an open drain. Gas is different. Working on gas lines is not something a homeowner should try to do. The dangers of a leak or doing something wrong are far greater than with a water leak,” he said. “Don’t take chances with your family. Let the experts handle it.”



