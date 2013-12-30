Water Purifier Market Research - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- The industry participants are foraying with low-cost water treatment solutions and devices including the offline water purifiers which are targeted at the low-income consumer groups. The increasing per capita income of the consumers coupled with the concern for health is driving the water purifier market globally. According to The World Water Organization (a US-based non-profit association), around 1 billion of the global population in 2012 did not had access to safe drinking water. With the continuous improvement in lifestyle and increasing health concerns, the importance of safe drinking water has been emerging as a necessity. A large section of population in the developed and developing economies is consuming untreated water thus giving rise to the water-borne diseases. However with the rising per capita income in these countries consumption of treated water is rising considerably.



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The global water purifier market is expected to witness double digit growth during 2013-2019. Asia pacific region has become the biggest market for water purifier. China and India, with their large population coupled with lack of hygienic infrastructure provides a large untapped market acting as major growth driver for the industry. Water purifiers are broadly categorised under two segments: online and offline. While the online water purifier requires electricity connection for their functioning, offline systems works without it. The offline systems (non-electric) are expected to increase the industry penetration in the rural markets due to their lower costs. Among the end-user segments, the household segment holds the largest share. Some of the major companies operating in the water purifier market are Brita, PUR, Aquasana, Aqua America, Pentair and Panasonic.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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