Key Drivers



The global water purifier market size is predicted to witness an upsurge in demand during the forecast period due to the growing health concerns, the increasing disposable income of consumers, and rising water contamination cases. Around 4.5 billion people die every year owing to the consumption of contaminated water or waterborne diseases. Waterborne diseases are the main cause in emerging countries. These diseases happen owing to the contaminated water caused by pluton, industrial waste, and improper sewage water treatment. Thereby, the rising number of waterborne diseases is promoting the end-users to adopt water purifiers globally. On the other hand, the factors hindering the growth of the water purifiers market share in terms of revenue include the limited awareness regarding the advantages provided by the water purifiers and the increasing cost of water purifiers, particularly in under-developed countries.



Water Purifier Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Amway Corporation

- O. Smith Corporation

- BWT AG

- Eureka Forbes Limited

- Halo Source Inc

- Kent Ro System Ltd.

- LG Electronics

- Panasonic Corporation

- Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (SUEZ)

- Tata Chemicals Ltd



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Water Purifier Market



Technology Segment Drivers



Based on technology, the market is segmented into RO, UV, and gravity-based. The RO water purifier is expected to dominate the market over the coming years due to its exceptional benefits, including decreased harmful germs and reduced harmful heavy metals, such as calcium, lead, and arsenic. Additionally, the RO water purifier eliminates harmful chemicals and solids from water, which could not be done by any other purification method, thus bolstering the growth of the market.



Portability Segment Drivers



Based on portability, the market is segmented into portable and non-portable. The non-portable is projected to increase at a faster CAGR over the coming years due to the strong adoption of non-portable water purifiers among offices, households, hospitals, and others.



Regional Drivers



Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to rise at a faster rate over the forecast period due to the increasing concerns of individuals and government toward water contaminated diseases. Furthermore, the companies are growing their business from retail and direct sales to online sales, which will further accelerate the market growth.



Water Purifier Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Technology:

- UV

- RO

- Gravity Based



Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

- Retail Sales

- Direct Sales

- Online



Segmentation by Portability:

- Portable

- Non-portable



Segmentation by End-User:

- Commercial

- Residential



Segmentation by Region:



- North America

o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



