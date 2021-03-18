Water Quality Monitoring Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Water quality monitoring market will be worth USD 5.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding water contaminations, coupled with the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. The government of the developing economies is investing heavily in water management systems to overcome freshwater scarcity. Moreover, the government of several countries established strict regulations regarding wastewater treatment in industries and also introduced several policies to improve the quality of water. For example, the Safe Drinking Act and Clean Water Act were established by the U.S. government to save the water sources from further contamination.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Water Quality Monitoring market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.



Key participants include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc., Optiqua Technologies PTE Ltd., and Libelium, among others.



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Water Quality Monitoring market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Water quality monitoring market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ph Meters

Conductivity sensor

TOC Analyzer

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Turbidity Meter

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Laboratory

Commercial Space

Government Building

Others



Regional Landscape section of the Water Quality Monitoring report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Water quality monitoring market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Water quality monitoring market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing government initiatives and funding for Pollution control and Monitoring



4.2.2.2. Rising global levels of water contamination



4.2.2.3. Advancement in technologies associated with water quality monitoring equipment



4.2.2.4. Growing popularity of smart cities



4.2.2.5. Increase in prevalence of waterborne diseases



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Technical Limitations Associated with Water Monitoring products



4.2.3.2. Limited Market Penetration for Water quality monitoring equipment in Non-industrial Applications



4.2.3.3. High installation and maintenance cost of environmental monitoring solutions



4.2.3.4. Lack of awareness among rural people in developing countries towards sanitation and health



4.2.3.5. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Water quality monitoring market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Ph Meters



5.1.2. Conductivity sensor



5.1.3. TOC Analyzer



5.1.4. Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers



5.1.5. Turbidity Meter



5.1.6. Others



Chapter 6. Water quality monitoring market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



