Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- The development of industrial areas and the toxic chemicals and waste discharge in the water bodies have resulted in the urgent need for water quality monitoring. The increasing occurrence of waterborne diseases resulting from extensive contamination of water has amplified the demand for water monitoring. The shortage of fresh water in developing nations has compelled the government and various associations to come forward and fund the water management systems. The global water quality market is predicted to register a CAGR of 4.8% and reach USD 5.38 billion by 2027.



TOC Analyzers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies and the growing application of water quality monitoring products in industries.



Laboratories held the largest market share of 42.3% in the year 2019 due to the growing concerns about water pollution and contamination and the increasing ongoing research activities for analyzing the quality of water and the presence of specific microbes.



Key participants include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc., Optiqua Technologies PTE Ltd., and Libelium, among others.



Click Here To Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/197



Market Drivers:

The funding and support provided by the government for pollution control and monitoring is the main factor escalating the growth of the water quality monitoring market. Awareness to shift to smart water networks considering the rapid climatic changes and better regulatory initiatives has driven the market growth. Moreover, IoT-based devices to collect and monitor data for analysis and water testing are predicted to increase the market demand during the projected period.



Regional Analysis:

The highest market share for water quality in 2019 was held by the European region due to government initiatives and funding schemes to limit water pollution and contamination. Thus efforts taken by the government and other organizations are boosting the market growth in Europe.



North America is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to the favorable incentives provided by the government and strict regulations regarding water contamination, and the imposition of hefty fines in case of breaching.



#If You Want Order This Report Now: Click here ($(USD) 5450) https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/197



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ph Meters

Conductivity sensor

TOC Analyzer

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Turbidity Meter

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Laboratory

Commercial Space

Government Building

Others



Based on the types, the Water Quality Monitoring market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.



Get Free Sample Report Copy and All Related Graphs & Charts (as well as COVID19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/197



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Water Quality Monitoring market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Water Quality Monitoring market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Water Quality Monitoring market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Water Quality Monitoring market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Water Quality Monitoring market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Water Quality Monitoring market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Browse complete report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-quality-monitoring-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Water quality monitoring market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Water quality monitoring market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Water quality monitoring market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Water quality monitoring market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…