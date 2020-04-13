Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Exploring Future Growth 2018-2025 and Key Players - Danaher, Evoqua Water Technologies, GE

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- The global water quality monitoring systems market is expected to reach $6,692.3 million by 2025, from $3,815.9 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.



Water quality monitoring system is a process of collection and analysis of data related to the measured parameters. It is the measure of characteristics of a water body in relation to ecological conditions and human health. These quality monitoring systems are used for sampling and analyzing water quality for efficient operation in various industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences. A water quality monitoring system consists of temperature sensor, pH sensor, DO sensor, turbidity sensor, and others. These sensors allow users to monitor multiple water quality parameters using a fully integrated system.



Major Key Players of the Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market are:

Danaher Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Electric Company, Horiba, Ltd., OAKTON Instruments, Pentair, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Uponor, and Xylem Inc.



Degrading water quality and adverse effects of water pollution on humans have enforced various companies to introduce water quality monitoring systems in the market. In addition, increase in need to monitor & analyze water to remove pollutants and monitor the risky parameters in the water drive the global market. The need for effective and economical observation, analysis, and management of water quality in residential area has become essential during this era of urbanization. This, in turn, leads to the growth of the market.



Furthermore, there is an increase in the global demand for water quality monitoring system, owing to the development of smart cities in many countries. However, servicing sensors and equipment status checks are the major challenges faced by the water quality monitoring systems industry. Low penetration in rural areas due to lack of awareness toward health and sanitation is one of the major challenges faced by the key players in the market. On the contrary, improvements in technology are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry. Increasing adoption of water quality monitoring systems in developing economies owing to rising levels of disposable income are expected to fuel its market growth in the coming years.



Major Types of Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market covered are:

pH Sensors

DO Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Turbidity Sensors, and Others



Major Applications of Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market covered are:

Utilities

Industrial

Commercial, and Residential



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Water Quality Monitoring Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Water Quality Monitoring Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Water Quality Monitoring Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Water Quality Monitoring Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Size

2.2 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Water Quality Monitoring Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Water Quality Monitoring Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



