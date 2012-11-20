Water Removal Toms River, NJ Company, Platinum Carpet Systems, Helping Hurricane Sandy Victims

Toms River, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- It has been more than two weeks since Hurricane Sandy took its aim at states throughout the Northeast. The storm, which left millions of people without power and without homes, is still wreaking havoc on the many flood victims in the New Jersey area who will be dealing with the water damage caused by the storm for countless weeks and months ahead.



While there are many people willing to selflessly pitch in and help those in need during this time of despair, there are also companies looking to capitalize and take advantage of the people most heavily impacted by the storm.



Fortunately, there are certain companies that recognize this is the time when people need the most help, at the best possible rates.



Featuring water removal Toms River, NJ, Platinum Carpet Systems & Restoration crews are helping Hurricane Sandy flood victims with quick, fair and ethical flood damage cleanup. The company offers a wide range of services to residential and commercial properties throughout the New Jersey area, including water damage cleanup Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, sewage cleanup and disinfection, mold prevention and mold removal. And unlike many other companies, Platinum Carpet Systems & Restoration also specializes in offering basement and crawlspace drying.



According to Platinum Carpet Systems & Restoration, the company is helping Hurricane Sandy victims with even the smallest water damage cleanup NJ jobs during this trying time, and doing it quickly and affordably.



“Our guys are doing the small jobs that the greedy franchise companies are refusing to do, especially cleaning out crawlspaces,” states the company. “We have extra crews to offer same day service and estimates on flood damage cleanup, structure drying and water damage repairs.”



The company’s top priority is to assist those homeowners and business owners most in need throughout their recovery process. To help, Platinum Carpet Systems & Restoration offers a 24/7 hotline with immediate response guaranteed, same day/next day service by a certified restorer and high capacity equipment for faster drying.



Whether a person is in need of water damage cleanup Toms River, NJ, fast water damage cleanup Bayville or water damage cleanup Mantoloking, NJ, Platinum Carpet Systems & Restoration can provide them with the fast assistance they require.



For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.pcsdisasterservices.com



About Platinum Carpet Systems & Restoration

Platinum Carpet Systems & Restoration is a full service restoration company offering water damage restoration, mold prevention and mold removal. The company also cleans crawlspaces, removes wet insulation and provides full tear outs. To contact Platinum Carpet Systems & Restoration 24/7, call 732-703-6705 or visit http://www.pcsdisasterservices.com.