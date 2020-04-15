Water Smart Metering Market Have High Growth but May Foresee Even Higher Value 2020-2026 : Siemens, Toshiba, Holley Metering, Schneider Electric

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- The global Water Smart Metering market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing demand for energy conservation, and increasing government initiatives towards sustainable development. Such smart meters serve as water leak detectors and facilitate significantly in monitoring and minimizing leakages. Growing need for water conservation and minimizing water wastage is presumed to impel industry growth.



Water Smart Metering are primarily aimed to track accurately and monitor water usage in industries, homes, and other avenues. Increasing water scarcity, climate volatility, quality issues, and energy risks are few dynamics expected to impact the Water Smart Metering market growth favorably. Increasing water usage in industries such as automotive, food & beverage, manufacturing, construction, and the chemical is supposed to contribute significantly to the trade growth.



A detailed study on Water Smart Metering market complied by primary and secondary research and validated by industry experts.



Rising technological advancement and growing non-government body initiatives to save water are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Growing population coupled with increasing demand in water application areas expected to fuel the demand for efficient and intelligent water management techniques.



Segment by Key players:

- Honeywell International

- Itron

- Elster Gmbh

- Datamatic

- Landis+Gyr

- Osaki Electric

- Icsa

- Siemens

- Toshiba

- Holley Metering

- Schneider Electric

- Iskraemeco

- Anglian Water

- Master Meter

- Aclara Technologies

- Badger Meter

- Neptune Technology Group

- Oracle Utilities

- Kamstrup

- Xylem

- Arad Group

- Takahata Precison

- Diehl Metering

- B METERS

- Sanchuan

- Suntront

- IESLab

- Chongqing Intelligence

- Ningbo Water Meter

- Wasion Group

- Shenzhen Huaxu

- Hunan Changde



Segment by Type:

- Pre-payment Electricity Meter

- Remote Transmitting Water Meter

- Electronics Meter



Segment by Application:

- Residential

- Industrial

- Commercial



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



