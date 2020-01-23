Water Softener Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities by 2027

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Water Softener Market: Introduction: Water softener is primary filtration units used for conversion of hard water to soft water. The water softeners eliminate calcium and magnesium present in the water by chemical and physical methods in a controlled way to reduce the ill effects of the hard water over the end-use application. The hard water is converted into soft water by different processes such as ion exchange, distillation, and reverse osmosis. The ion exchange method is the most effective way of softening hard water but requires higher resources to per unit soft water output over other techniques. The water softener market is mainly based on the regions of hard water presence. The global water softener market is expected to be dominated by North America resulted in large population present in the hard water affected region. The household segment is expected to see a high demand over the forecast period owing to the penetration of the same into the developing regions.



Water Softener Market: Segmentation: The water softener market is segmented on the basis of type, process, and end-use.



On the basis of type, the water softener market is segmented into electric and manual. The electric segment is expected to dominate the global water softener market owing to its higher efficiency and added functionalities. The manual segment is expected to see substantial demand in the low-income regions owing to its lower price than electric water softener segment.



On the basis of process, the water softener market is segmented into ion exchange, distillation, and reverse osmosis. The ion exchange segment is expected to dominate the global water softener market owing to its higher efficiency. The reverse osmosis segment is expected to see healthy growth owing to its competitive pricing and lesser resource requirement per unit output making a sustainable option in residential hard water treatment.



On the basis of end-use, the water softener market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. The residential segment is expected to dominate in terms of volume share over the forecast period owing to its larger consumer base. The higher price point of the commercial water softener is expected to witness substantial value share over the global water softener market.



Water Softener Market: Region-wise Outlook: The Asia Pacific is expected to see faster growth rate over the forecast period owing to its rapidly increasing population in urban cities which is turning groundwater hard rapidly. The Latin America region is expected to also capture a substantial share over the forecast period. North America and Europe to witness steady growth rates owing to its market maturity level. The Middle East and Africa to also witness healthy growth rates owing to increasing HoReCa sector and urbanization.



Water Softener Market: Drivers and Restraints: The global water softener market is expected to be driven by the increasing awareness over the ill effect of hard water on regular usages. The internet of things has let open new geographies for water softener market in developing regions. With regular investment into research and development of water softener technology manufacturers have produced more efficient and less resource consuming water softeners. This is anticipated to increase demand for residential water softener kits, globally. The increasing population in the urban arrangements hasincreased water stress leading to the increased hardness of the groundwater which is expected to increase demand for water softeners in such regions over the forecast period.



Water Softener Market: Key Players: The global player for the Water softener market are Culligan International Company, Fleck Systems, GE Appliances (Hair Co.), Morton (K+S Group), NuvoH20, LLC. , Watercare Softeners Ltd., and Kinetico UK Ltd.