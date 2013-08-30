Water Softener Reviews - Valuable Information for Every Customer

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Basement flooding can become a very serious problem, as even a small amount of water may cause a costly damage to your belongings and ruin your health.



Humidity gives rise to mold and mildew that often lead to breathing and other health hazards. Thus, investing in a sump pump may save you thousands of dollars.



Best Sump Pump Brand



Judging from the sump pump Basement Systems specialists reviews, submersible (as opposed to pedestal, “floor sucker”, battery-powered and water-powered sump pumps) is the most effective and reliable system design. Their comparison was based on 5 characteristics – quiet operation, capacity, reliability, lifespan and lifetime cost – with submersible pumps leading at almost all points. According to the majority of customers, pumps from Zoeller Company are the best, though expensive. They are mighty; they come in cast iron or cast bronze construction and are great for dewatering needs.



How to Install a Sump Pump



If you are a handy person and don’t want to overpay for professional sump pump installation or replacement, you may do it yourself. So if you opt for this path, be ready to hard work:



Unless your home already has a sump pit, you’ll have to dig it with a help of a jackhammer to break through the concrete. Before doing this, determine where water, utility and sewer lines enter your home. The pit should be put away from them at the lowest point of the basement at least 10 inches (30 centimeters) from the walls and close to a GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter) outlet.



With the concrete removed, dig the hole to the recommended (by your sump pump manufacturer) depth, set the basin in it and fill the gaps with gravel 1 inch above the underside of the floor. Fill the remaining gap with concrete and allow it to set.



After the concrete has cured, you can set the sump pump in the basin following the manufacturer’s instructions. Drill a hole in the rim joist, connect the check valve, attach PVC discharge piping to the pump and put it through the hole. Extend this piping to the outside. Make sure water will drain away from the foundation and caulk around the hole in rim joist.



Check the sump pump for any operation problems and don’t forget that only a battery backup sump pump can save you from flooding in case of a power failure.



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