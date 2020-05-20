Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Water Softeners Market (Type - Salt-based Water Softeners, and Salt-free Water Softeners; End Users - Residential, Municipal, and Industrial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global water softeners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13370



Growing Concern About Water Quality and Water Availability



The rapid industrialization and urbanization act as a major driver for the growth of the Water softeners market. In addition, the growing pressures on the freshwater water supply in a major part of the world is also anticipated to increase the usage of Water softeners in residential applications. Furthermore, the growing concern about water quality and water availability has led to a significant increase in the use of water softeners.



However, the availability of alternative technologies for water treatment may hamper the growth of the Water softeners market. Moreover, increasing development in the water softeners is anticipated to create fruitful opportunities for the growth of the Water softeners market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Water Softeners Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Asia Pacific Holds the Largest Share



Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global Water softeners market. China and India are the key countries that contributes to the largest revenue in the Asia Pacific water softeners market owing to the large population, water shortage and high use of water softeners. In addition, Europe is also anticipated to hold a significant share in the global Water softeners market owing to growing industrialization in Germany and France.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/13370



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Water Softeners Amidst COVID-19"



Water Softeners Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Water Softeners Market Highlights



=> Water Softeners Market Projection



=> Water Softeners Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Water Softeners Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Water Softeners Market



Chapter - 4 Water Softeners Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Water Softeners Market by Type



=> Salt-based Water Softeners



=> Salt-free Water Softeners



Chapter - 6 Global Water Softeners Market by Type



=> Residential



=> Municipal



=> Industrial



Chapter - 7 Global Water Softeners Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Honeywell International



=> Culligan International Company



=> Fleck Systems



=> NuvoH20, LLC



=> Watts Technologies



=> Watercare Softeners Ltd.



=> General Electric Company



=> Kinetico UK Ltd.



=> US Water System, Inc.



=> Pelican Water System



=> Other companies



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-water-softeners-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.