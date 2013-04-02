Water Softeners Utah Company Pure-Tech Water Helps Eliminate Problems Caused by Hard Water

St. George, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- As anybody who has hard water in their home knows quite well, it can wreak havoc on plumbing fixtures, clothing and dishes. Hard water leads to mineral buildup on the pipes, which in turn causes laundry soap in the washer to become sticky and clean less efficiently. In the dishwasher, hard water leads to spotty dishes and glassware. In addition, hard water leaves a film on peoples’ skin after bathing.



A water softeners Utah based company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its ability to help people eliminate their problems with hard water. For the past two-plus decades, Pure-Tech Water has offered residents throughout Utah, Nevada and Northern Arizona with the most innovative and top-notch water purification products and services. For anyone who is dealing with Utah hard water and wants to find a cost-effective and effective way to improve the quality of their water, Pure-Tech Water is ready and willing to help.



Because most home and business owners do not necessarily realize the key differences in water systems, the staff at the water softener St George company will take the time to discuss why and how their Hague WaterMax systems works, and why it is one of the best water softeners on the market today. Once a Hague water softener is installed, customers typically start noticing an almost-immediate improvement in the appearance of their dishes, hair, and laundry.



“Clean working water can help you save up to 75% on all soap products,” an article on the water systems Utah website explained, adding that it also helps to eliminate something known as “soap curd,” which causes dingy laundry, dry skin, bathtub rings, spotted dishes and silverware, and even diaper rash.



“Fixtures sparkle with clean water... no more ugly stains and soap residue on fixtures and glassware. Soft water also means fewer costly plumbing repair bills, and less build-up of scale-forming hardness in water heaters and pipes.”



Using a water softener from Pure-Tech Water will also result in clothing that looks and feels better. Brights will be brighter and whites will be whiter once the sticky hard water residue is no longer present. As a bonus, the washer will perform more efficiently, and with less water.



People who switch to a water softener from Pure-Tech Water also notice an improvement in their hair’s appearance. Softened and conditioned water can remove shampoo much better, which makes hair look and feel soft and shiny. Shaving is also easier with softened water, and because they are not filling up with sticky hard water residue, razors will last longer too.



About Pure-Tech Water

For over 20 years, Pure-Tech Water has provided residents in Utah, Northern Arizona, and Nevada with the highest quality water purification services. Regardless if they need utility grade, working grade, or life support water, customers can be certain that the company’s water purification experts can provide them with the exact services they need. For more information, please visit http://www.pure-techwater.com