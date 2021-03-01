Emergen Research

Drug distribution typically refers to the movement of the drug to and fro from the blood to surrounding tissues and its relative proportions in tissues.

 

Drug distribution typically refers to the movement of the drug to and fro from the blood to surrounding tissues and its relative proportions in tissues. After absorption into the bloodstream, drugs rapidly circulate throughout the body to various tissues such as fat, muscle, and brain tissues. Drugs that dissolve in water potentially stay in the bloodstream and the interstitial space for a more extended period.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Cipla
Pfizer, Inc.
Merck & Co.
Novartis
Thermo Fisher Scientific
GlaxoSmithKline
Biogen, Inc.
AstraZeneca
Johnson and Johnson
Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.
Sanofi
Others

Water-Soluble Drugs Market Segmentation

Drug Type

Paracetamol
Antibiotics
Antihypertensive Drugs

Route of Administration

Oral
Intravenous Injection
End-User

Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Rehabilitation Centers
Homecare Settings
Others

Objectives of the Global Water-Soluble Drugs Market Study:

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Water-Soluble Drugs market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

