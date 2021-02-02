Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis, Size, Growth Rate, Trends, Demand, Industry Challenges and Opportunities to 2027 : Agrium, ICL, Iowa Fertilizer, Qatar

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Water-soluble fertilizers are applicable for all types of crops. The horticultural crops market is the highest and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. This is due to the high demand for fruits & vegetables by people around the world. These are compound specialty fertilizers, which means that they completely dissolve in water and can be leached or added out of the soil without much hassle. The utilization rate of these fertilizers increases as the integration of water and fertilizer saves water and labor.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1810



Key players in the global Water Soluble Fertilizers market:

- Agrium

- ICL

- Iowa Fertilizer

- Qatar Fertilizer

- Yara International

- Sinochem Group

- Everris

- Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Corp.



Market Drivers

The water-soluble fertilizers market is expected to account for a value of USD 17.06 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.69% through the forecast period. With the limited agricultural land available in the world, and the rise in demand for food security for the growing population, and the increase in crop loss due to nutrient deficiency, the use of water-soluble fertilizers are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.



Market segment based on Product Type:

- Nitrogen

- Phosphatic

- Potassic

- Others



Market segment based on Application:

- Fertigation

- Foliar



Market segment based on Crop Type:

- Grains and Cereals

- Oilseeds

- Fruits & Vegetables

- Turfs & Ornamentals

- Others



Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1810



Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific witnessed growth at 22.6% of the overall revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to increase its demand for water-soluble fertilizers in the coming years owing to the growing agricultural output in countries like India, Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh. China is a leading producer of rice, closely followed by India and Indonesia. India is anticipated to witness robust growth as the government has been launching innovative schemes to strengthen the agricultural sector. Additionally, the population of India is likely to spur in the coming years, and thereby fuelling food demand and driving the regional market.



Key Coverage:

- Industry-leading data, along with accurate and reliable insights into the future of the market.

- The report has been evaluated by the industry experts in the market, thus making them beneficial for several companies to maximize their return on investments.

- The report provides an extensive pictorial representation of the information, strategic recommendations, outcomes of the analytical tools to offer the readers a wide landscape, highlighting the prominent market players.

- The demand and supply dynamics offered in the report delivers a 360-degree view of the market.

- This report will help the readers decipher the current and future constraints in the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market, and will help them formulate optimum business strategies to maximize their growth in the market.



To read more about the Water Soluble Fertilizers report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/water-soluble-fertilizers-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

1. Specialty Paper Market Demand

2. Fiber Optic Cable Market Growth

3. DNA Microarray Market Demand

4. UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market Forecast

5. Bitumen Market Demand

6. Isobutane Market Growth