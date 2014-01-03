Water Soluble Fertilizers Market by Types (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, Micronutrients), Applications, (Fertigation, Foliar Application), Crop Types (Field, Horticultural, Turf & Ornamentals) & Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2018

New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Water Soluble Fertilizers Market by Types (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, Micronutrients), Applications, (Fertigation, Foliar Application), Crop Types (Field, Horticultural, Turf & Ornamentals) & Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2018"