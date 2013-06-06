Water Soluble Fertilizers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Water soluble fertilizers are a class of fertilizers that are easily dissolved in water and can be applied as well as sprayed on crops to improve the yield and quality of a variety of crops like fruits, vegetables, cereals, pulses etc. One of the benefits of this type of fertilizers is that the user can adjust the concentrations of various nutrients according to the changing needs of crops in different seasons. This ensures uniform supply of nutrients to crops over a period of time.



The global water soluble fertilizers market has been growing at an impressive rate over the past few years and the same trend is expected in the next few years owing to a number of factors. A high growth rate is expected from emerging economies like India, China and Brazil. Some of the factors that work in favor of this market are the ease of application of these fertilizers along with their availability and continuous improvements in micro and mechanized irrigation systems. In addition to this subsidies offered by governments for employing mechanized irrigation systems are expected to drive the growth of this market.



Although fertigation application is the prime driver of this market even foliar application is gaining awareness among users and is expected to drive the market in the next few years. Common major crops like vegetables, fruits and flower crops along with ornamental crops are expected to drive this market. Mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and joint ventures are some of the major developmental initiatives undertaken by industries in this sector which is also expected to drive the growth of this market.



However there are some factors which might prevent this market from realizing its full potential. The main factors responsible for inhibiting the growth of the global market for water soluble fertilizers are the seasonal demand for fertilizers and comparatively higher costs as compared to commodity fertilizers.

S

Some of the major players in the field of Water Soluble fertilizers include Agrium (Canada), Israel Chemical (Israel), Iowa Fertilizer (Egypt), Qatar Fertilizer (Qatar), Yara International (Norway), Sinochem Fertilizer Co. Ltd (China) etc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



