Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Worth $14.1 Billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 5.6%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- The report "Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market, By Types (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, Micronutrients), Applications (Fertigation, Foliar Application), Crop Types (Field, Horticultural, Turf and Ornamentals) and Geography - Trends and Forecasts To 2017" defines and segments the global water soluble fertilizers market with analysis of current demand and forecasted consumption in terms of volume and revenue. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global water soluble fertilizers market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented by types of water soluble fertilizers, application methods, and crop types. The market revenue is forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). On the basis of significant contribution to overall demand, key countries have been covered and forecasted for each region.



A water soluble fertilizer is a compound that easily dissolves in water and provides essential nutrient uptake to crops. One of the key positive attributes of water soluble fertilizer is its complete uptake by crops and high absorption rate; without leaving behind any chemical residue that may cause pollution. All types of water soluble fertilizers contain macronutrients – Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potash (K). Apart from N, P, and K; magnesium, calcium, sulfur, copper, and molybdenum are some of micronutrients present in water soluble fertilizer in various compositions. Water soluble fertilizers allow the farmers to choose, with a great amount of precision, the amount of each nutrient that they wish to add to their crops.



Water soluble fertilizers market is driven by the associated advantages which include easy application, uniform distribution of nutrients to the crops, and lower manpower costs. Other positive factors driving the demand of the industry include increasing adoption of micro irrigation systems and wider applications in greenhouses. One of the key restraining factors for water soluble fertilizers market is the high product cost associated with these. Growth is particularly high in emerging countries such as China, India, Israel, and Brazil because of increasing awareness levels on increasing yield, ease of application, and high efficiency of water soluble fertilizers which result in high-quality produce.



The global water soluble fertilizers market was at $10,083.8 million in 2011 and is expected to reach $14,143.7 million by 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2012 to 2017. Leading manufacturers are focusing on expansion of respective businesses across regions and setting up new manufacturing plants to ramp up production capacities and broaden overall product line. Major industry participants are involved in mergers & acquisitions to penetrate in untapped markets of Asia and Latin America.



