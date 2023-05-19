Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Worth $25.1 Billion in 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2023 -- The water-soluble fertilizers market is estimated at USD 18.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.1 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5%. In today's world, where the global population is steadily increasing, ensuring sufficient food production is a pressing concern. The agricultural sector faces the challenge of maximizing crop productivity while minimizing the impact on the environment. Water-soluble fertilizers have emerged as a viable solution to address these issues.



The Optimum Combination: Nitrogen, Phosphate, and Potassium (NPK) with Essential Micronutrients

Water-soluble fertilizers offer an optimum blend of nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium (NPK), along with essential micronutrients. This balanced combination provides crops with the necessary nutrients for healthy growth and high yields. Moreover, these fertilizers are readily soluble in water, making them ideal for drip irrigation systems. As a result, the nutrients are efficiently absorbed by the crops, ensuring their effective utilization and minimizing wastage.



Driving Factors of the Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market



1. Nutrient Deficiency and Increased Agricultural Output



The prevalence of nutrient deficiency in crops and plants is a significant concern worldwide. Nutrient deficiencies can lead to stunted growth, reduced yields, and poor quality produce. Water-soluble fertilizers offer a targeted solution by delivering essential nutrients directly to the plants, ensuring optimal growth and productivity. The need for increased agricultural output to meet the growing food demand further drives the demand for water-soluble fertilizers.



2. Precision Farming, Horticulture, and Hydroponics



The adoption of precision farming techniques, including hydroponics and horticulture, is on the rise. These advanced farming methods allow for efficient resource utilization, higher crop yields, and reduced environmental impact. Water-soluble fertilizers play a vital role in supporting these practices by providing precise and controlled nutrition to the crops. The ability to tailor the nutrient composition as per specific crop requirements is a significant advantage offered by water-soluble fertilizers.



Mode of Application: Fertigation and Its Benefits



Fertigation, the application of dissolved fertilizers through irrigation systems, has gained popularity in recent years. This technique combines fertilization and irrigation, allowing growers to save time, effort, and resources. By supplying nutrients directly to the root zone, fertigation ensures efficient nutrient absorption and minimizes nutrient loss due to leaching or volatilization. With the increasing adoption of efficient irrigation systems like drip and micro irrigation, the demand for fertigation is projected to rise, further boosting the water-soluble fertilizers market.



Cultivating Horticulture for Increased Crop Productivity



Horticulture, the science and art of growing high-value food and ornamental plants, is witnessing substantial growth worldwide. The cultivation of fruits, vegetables, and decorative indoor plants has gained momentum due to the rising demand for fresh produce and ornamental plants. Water-soluble fertilizers are extensively used in horticulture to enhance crop productivity, improve quality, and achieve sustainable farming practices. The ability of water-soluble fertilizers to provide precise nutrition and facilitate controlled growth is particularly beneficial in horticultural farming.



The Preference for Dry Form Fertilizers



Growers are increasingly opting for the dry form of water-soluble fertilizers. Dry fertilizers, available as granules or powder, offer several advantages, including ease of storage, longer shelf life, and convenience in mixing and blending. The ability to customize blends according to specific crop requirements further enhances their appeal. The demand for dry water-soluble fertilizers is expected to grow due to these advantages and the convenience they offer to farmers.



Asia Pacific: A Promising Market for Water-Soluble Fertilizers



Asia Pacific presents significant growth prospects for the water-soluble fertilizers market. The region's heavy reliance on agriculture, coupled with the presence of agricultural-dominant countries like India and China, drives the demand for efficient and sustainable farming solutions. Water-soluble fertilizers, with their ability to enhance crop productivity, are witnessing high adoption rates in the region. Key market players such as Nutrien (Canada), Israel Chemical Company (Israel), Yara International (Norway), and others have a strong presence and market share in Asia Pacific, further contributing to the market growth.



Key Players in the Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market



The water-soluble fertilizers market is highly competitive, with several key players leading the industry. Prominent companies in this market include Nutrien, Israel Chemical Company, Sociedad Quimicay Minera De Chile (SQM), K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Yara International, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Compo GmbH, Coromandel International Ltd, The Mosaic Company, Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizers Co. Ltd, Agafert, EuroChem, Azoty Group, Vakichim, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, IFFCO, SPIC, Aries Agro Ltd, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, and Incitec.



